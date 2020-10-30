Cyberattack attempted on Jefferson - Lewis BOCES system

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - First local hospitals were hit with ransomware. Now there’s another cyberattack attempt to report and it’s on the Jefferson - Lewis BOCES system.
Officials with BOCES said online scammers tried to attack their system with a phishing scheme, but it didn’t work.
Phishing attacks are different than the ransomware attacks launched at St. Lawrence Health System earlier this week.
In any case, with BOCES, the phishing emails were sent to employees in the building, looking for them to open the email which would let the scammers get access to the BOCES network.
BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd got the malicious emails, but didn’t fall for it.
“So your security systems that you can put in place are only as good as the protocols and educational systems you have for yourself and for everyone around you to make sure that people don’t fall victim to these fraudulent actors,” he said.
BOCES workers were told to change their passwords and delete suspicious emails.
