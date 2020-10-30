Cyberattacks strike hospitals outside north country

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WWNY) - Just days after Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena Memorial hospitals were hit with a ransomware attack, other hospitals in the northeast are being targeted.
The University of Vermont Health Network was also targeted by a cyberattack Thursday.
The attack affected all six hospitals in the network, including Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
Officials from UVM Medical Center say no patient information was lost.
WWNY’s sister station, WCAX in Burlington, Vermont, spoke with one state health official.
“Every hospital leader in the state of Vermont is doing their absolute best to try to protect the data that they have on you as a patient and certainly want to protect the integrity of their systems,” said Kevin Mullin, who chairs the Green Mountain Care Board.
After Tuesday’s attack, St. Lawrence Health System had to disconnect all systems, causing some of the hospitals to divert patients to other locations.
Following these attacks, the FBI and other federal agencies issued a warning across the U.S. health care system.
They say there’s “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.”
The agencies say the cyberattacks are targeting the healthcare and public sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of healthcare services.
We have reached out to St. Lawrence Health System to see if the systems are up and running again but have not heard back.
The FBI’s alert says to protect your systems from ransomware attacks, you should regularly change passwords and update your systems.
