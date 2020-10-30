DEC celebrates dam project completion at Perch River Wildlife Management Area

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A nearly $5 million project at Perch River Wildlife Management Area is finished.
After three years of construction, two new dams and renovations on an existing one were celebrated Friday.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says the dams will provide a better quality of life for animals who call the wetlands home.
“This is a water control structure. It regulates the water levels in the water pools here at the WMA. It benefits the water fowl by maintaining the proper elevation for them for breeding during the breeding season, and making sure they have a good foraging habitat," said Randall Young, Regional Director of the DEC.
The DEC says it will benefit people who hunt at Perch River as well.
