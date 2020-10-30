Downtown Watertown gets the boot as LL Bean sets up shop

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A pop-up shop has set foot in Public Square in downtown Watertown.
L.L. Bean brought its Bootmobile and set up an open-air retail space in downtown Watertown.
“Our family are big L.L. Bean users. I have an L.L. Bean Mastercard. So I thought I could come down here, use some of my bean bucks,” said shopper Lesley McKinney.
Those bean bucks can go towards water bottles, jackets, sweatshirts, or a pair of iconic bean boots.
Chilly temperature didn’t stop people from lining up. Plenty of customers wanted to get ready for the winter weather ahead.
“It’s a shop where we’re trying to connect people with the outdoors. We sell outdoor equipment, but we also have educational resources for people to scan a QR code and get a lot of free content about how being in the outdoors is good for you," said Amy Vallance, L.L. Bean.
The Bootmobile sets up these pop-up shops all across America.
Based in Maine, it traveled nearly 500 miles to visit Public Square - and local business leaders hope it is another reason to bring people downtown.
“It gives people an excuse to come through downtown, walk through downtown, and just see activity down here. And the more activity there is, the more people there are," said Joseph Wessner, president, Downtown Business Association.
The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
