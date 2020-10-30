Early voting enters home stretch, still time to cast early before Election Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Things are slowing down at Jefferson County’s early voting site at the county office building in Watertown.
Lines have been shorter and wait times are down.
“We were worried about getting the virus and so we just decided that this would probably be a good time to do it,” said voter Kenneth Schwarz.
It’s a big change from opening weekend, when lines were out the door.
Mary Getman voted early and while she avoided those long lines, she says they are a good sign.
“People are coming out, voting. It’s so, so important to be a contributing member of your society, most definitely,” she said.
Jefferson County has already seen more than 3,500 early voters as of Thursday.
Republican Commissioner Jude Seymour says nearly 300 more Democrats than Republicans have voted already.
“I thought I would see more Republicans at the polls. But, so far it’s been the Democrats that have been the pace leaders,” he said.
Jefferson County is also seeing more voters age 50 and older coming out.
People ages 50 through 64 make up around 33 percent of the vote, followed by people age 65 and older at 28 percent.
Lewis County has had more than 2,100 early voters as of Friday morning, all while they handle an uptick in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Republican Commissioner Ann Nortz says people who can’t leave their home still have a way to get their vote in.
“They need to complete an absentee ballot application. They’ll have an agent bring it to us; whoever they specify can do that for them. Then we give that person the ballot, they take it back to the quarantined person and then they can either get it postmarked by Election Day, or they can have someone bring it in for them,” she said.
Elections officials in St. Lawrence County say they’ve seen more than 3,500 early voters as of Thursday.
“I did not expect that every waking moment that we were open, we would have a line throughout the entire building,” said Democratic Commissioner Jennie Bacon.
People can still vote early over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To find your county’s early voting location, see below:
