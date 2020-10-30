Genevieve Dumas, 95, of Waddington

Genevieve was born on October 25, 1925 in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Driscoll) Brown. She married Floyd “Rusty” Dumas on March 14th 1948 in Lisbon, NY. He predeceased her in 1997. Genevieve enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She was the happiest when spending time with her family. She was a caring and giving person who expected nothing in return. She will be forever missed.