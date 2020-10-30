Genevieve Dumas, 95, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Genevieve Dumas, age 95, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home under the care of her loving family and Hospice. There will be no public calling hours, and services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be Held in Old Brookside Cemetery in Waddington, NY.
Genevieve was born on October 25, 1925 in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Driscoll) Brown. She married Floyd “Rusty” Dumas on March 14th 1948 in Lisbon, NY. He predeceased her in 1997. Genevieve enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She was the happiest when spending time with her family. She was a caring and giving person who expected nothing in return. She will be forever missed.
She is survived by her children: Dennis A. and Robin Dumas of Waddington, NY; Cynthia and Vincent Caruso of Norwood, NY; Sheila Dumas of Waddington, her grandchildren, Ashlee Dumas of Waddington, and Brett Fairbridge of Waddington, NY. She was also survived by a nephew and nieces. She was predeceased by her siblings, Clark Brown, Lois Helmer, Luella Breaton, Elna Carnal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Waddington Rescue Squad; P.O. Box 331, Waddington, NY 13694 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley;
6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
