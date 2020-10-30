CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jean D. Trembley, 93, formerly of Carthage, died Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown where she has resided since December of 2018.
Jean was born on June 9, 1927 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Julius and Cecelia (Scibione) Ricci. She attended school in Deferiet. She married Wilfred J. Trembley Sr. on October 21, 1945 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in East Boston, MA. After raising her children, she graduated from cosmetology school and for many years, operated a beauty shop at her home on South Clinton St. in Carthage. Her husband, Wilfred J. (Bill) Trembley Sr. died on June 13, 1990.
She is survived by one daughter: MaryAnn (Bob) Keefer of Watertown and one son: David (Patti) Trembley of Daytona Beach Shores, FL; three grandsons, Rob and Bridget Keefer of Saratoga, Kory and Courtney Keefer of Clayton and Kevin Trembley of Daytona Beach, Florida; 3 Great Grandchildren, a sister: Yolanda (Frank) Skvorak of Carthage and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her son, Wilfred J. Trembley Jr. who died on December 5, 2015, three brothers, Ernest, Leonard and Valentino Ricci and three sisters, Mary Dumaw, Margaret Barone and Connie Maresca.
In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
