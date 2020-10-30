Jean D. Trembley, 93, formerly of Carthage

Jean was born on June 9, 1927 in Deferiet, the daughter of the late Julius and Cecelia (Scibione) Ricci. She attended school in Deferiet. She married Wilfred J. Trembley Sr. on October 21, 1945 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in East Boston, MA. After raising her children, she graduated from cosmetology school and for many years, operated a beauty shop at her home on South Clinton St. in Carthage. Her husband, Wilfred J. (Bill) Trembley Sr. died on June 13, 1990.