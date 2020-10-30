Judge sees cover-up and bad faith by city in handling of Finn report

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown’s handling of the controversial Finn report “raises concerns of a cover up” and “bad faith,” according to a decision from state Supreme Court Justice James McClusky released Friday.
McClusky ruled on what names in the report can be “redacted” - or blacked out - and whether the city has to pay the lawyer fees for WWNY.
7 News sued the city for the report, after repeatedly being denied a copy of it. The report was an investigation into the conduct of former city manager Rick Finn.
After Judge McClusky decisively ruled against the city, a heavily blacked out version of the report was released. It concluded Finn behaved in “intimidating and offensive” ways to female city employees.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge McClusky notes “The fact that the then City Manager and the City agreed to separate their relationship coupled with the City’s refusal to release the Report raises concerns of a cover up.”
“The city’s inconsistent grounds for not disclosing the Report further points to a bad faith purpose” in denying the 7 News request for the report, the judge wrote.
The city’s lawyers have made a variety of arguments for why the report should stay secret, ranging from the fact that city employees who talked with the report’s authors were told their interviews would remain confidential, to the city council’s decision that Finn did not create a hostile work environment, which contradicts the report.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge McClusky decided the city will have to pay WWNY’s legal fees - he’ll determine the exact amount. The judge also ordered some of the blacked out passages, the ones naming the mayor and the city’s Human Resources Manager, be restored.
It wasn’t clear Friday afternoon whether the city intends to continue an appeal of Judge McClusky’s rulings to the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court. City officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.