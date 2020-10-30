Nails reportedly found in candy, state police investigate

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are investigating a complaint that small nails were found inside candy bars bought at Walmart in Watertown.
Troopers received report on Thursday about the possible product tampering.
Their investigation revealed 2 needle-sized nails were reportedly found inside of 2 individually-wrapped Almond Joy bite-size candy bars.
The candy bars were purchased from the Watertown Walmart approximately 2 weeks ago.
Police are reminding parents to exercise caution before allowing children to eat any candy they receive for Halloween.
The investigation into the possible tampering is ongoing.
If you have information, you’re asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000 and reference case #9900524.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.