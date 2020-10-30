Ogdensburg woman, boyfriend and daughter face drug charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman, her boyfriend and her daughter have been arrested on drug-related charges in Ogdensburg.
On Thursday, city police raided the 403 Canton Street home of 51 year old Jamie Gaines and her daughter, 27 year old Jordan Gaines.
They also arrested Jamie Gaines’s 41 year old boyfriend, Joshua Bouchey, of 118 Pine Street.
Detectives said Jamie Gaines was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal nuisance for selling drugs and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
She was arraigned and ordered held in jail without bail since she has 2 prior felony convictions, officials said.
Her daughter was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having methamphetamine.
Bouchey allegedly had hydrocodone and was arrested on the same charge.
Both Bouchey and Jorden Gaines were released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Canton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Border Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.