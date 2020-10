BURKE, V.A. (WWNY) - Funeral services for 80 year old Phyllis M. Preston, a resident of Burke, VA and formerly of Kingston, NY and her retirement camp in Chase Mills, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Preston passed away early Friday morning at the Fairfax Inova Hospital in Arlington, VA. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Phyllis M. Preston.