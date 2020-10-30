River Hospital suspends inpatient visits due to uptick in COVID cases

River Hospital in Alexandria Bay (Source: WWNY)
October 30, 2020

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is suspending all inpatient visits and support persons in the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgery Unit.

It’s due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

Exceptions to this suspension include allowing only visitors that are medically necessary to the patient. Exceptions would include:

· The visitor is essential in assisting with the care of the patient

· End-of-life situations when family members should be allowed to be present for the comfort of the patient and each other

· Legal representation if required

· Patient under the age of 18 may have one parent present

· Patients that have difficulty communicating or explaining their needs

To view the current visitation guidelines, visit riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.

