River Hospital suspends inpatient visits due to uptick in COVID cases

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is suspending all inpatient visits and support persons in the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgery Unit.
It’s due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.
Exceptions to this suspension include allowing only visitors that are medically necessary to the patient. Exceptions would include:
· The visitor is essential in assisting with the care of the patient
· End-of-life situations when family members should be allowed to be present for the comfort of the patient and each other
· Legal representation if required
· Patient under the age of 18 may have one parent present
· Patients that have difficulty communicating or explaining their needs
To view the current visitation guidelines, visit riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
