Scary sights in store on Fort Drum this Halloween

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - On the night before Halloween a haunted trail in Fort Drum was all tricks and no treats.
Usually when you think of Fort Drum soldiers ‘tough’ and ‘fearless’ come to mind. And yet there are ways to get them to scream.
Fort Drum’s BOSS program- Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers- puts on a haunted trail every year. This year organizers say it was some needed fun.
“This year there hasn’t been may activities going on and this is definitely a fun activity for adults to do, they get to come out, have fun, and get scared a little bit,” said Pauline Beck, BOSS program administrator.
The trail was specifically for those 18 years or older. Participants say its nice to see Halloween isn’t just for the kids.
“Usually when you go to haunted houses, you see little kids running around and everything, and with just adults you can make it more scary and have fun with it,” said Nathan Caraway who was enjoying the haunted trail.
So was it scary?
7 News reporter Emily Griffin thought so.
“I was scared, I ran pretty far when the chainsaw came after me,” said Caraway.
But at the end of the day, these guys aren’t so scary, all of the money raised on the haunted trail goes right back to the BOSS program.
