Staying safe and healthy on Halloween in the age of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The streets of Watertown are filled with carved pumpkins, skeletons and graveyards as people prepare for Saturday’s festivities.
However, Halloween may not look the same this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic
New York state has released guidance on the do’s and don’ts with the emphasis on keeping everyone safe, especially for trick or treaters
“It is really important to stay with your family unit and not interact with other families. Try to stay your 6 feet distance, wear your face covering,” said Faith Lustik, Jefferson County Health planner.
Public health officials are also asking everyone to not crowd porches or front doors of homes this year. They say if you decide to go trick or treating, you should walk up to the house one person at a time to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Along with health, being safe while walking around is also important.
Officer Shane Ryan from the Watertown Police Department says that you need to be aware of your surroundings at all times.
“When they are crossing the street, make sure you are using crosswalks and not using middle of streets. It is easier for cars to see you in a crosswalk,” he said.
Ryan says to also look for houses that have porch lights on, which usually means they are participating.
Even though the holiday may not look or feel the same this year, officials say the night can still be enjoyable.
“I still think families can have fun. You just may have to do it in a different way than you have done in the past. So think outside the box,” said Lustik.
If you still decide to participate, police ask that you wrap it up and head home at 8 p.m.
