SUNY schools prepare to test all students for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving break

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - All SUNY students must test negative for COVID-19 within 10 days before they go home for Thanksgiving.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the policy is meant to decrease the risk of community spread as students head home.
SUNY Canton says it will be using what’s called “pooled surveillance testing,” which allows several students to be tested at once.
SUNY Potsdam says it’s working on a plan to send to the state, but doesn’t anticipate any issues.
Jefferson Community College says it’s still working on its plan as well.
If a student tests positive or is exposed to COVID-19, they have to quarantine on campus for 14 days before leaving for break.
All SUNY schools need a plan by next Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.