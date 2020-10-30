Teen on bike struck by pickup truck, suffers head injuries

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 15 year old boy suffered head injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in Carthage Thursday. That’s according to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber.
According to Huber, the teen was riding a bicycle along the 500 block of South Washington Street when he was hit by a pickup truck.
The boy was sent to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for treatment. Huber said the teen could be released from the hospital as early as Saturday.
He said there was no indication driver of the truck was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
