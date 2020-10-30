The 29th annual Pasta for CASA fundraiser happens 5 months later than planned

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was supposed to be held in May, but after 5 months, a well-known non-profit was finally able to hold a popular annual fundraiser.
The 29th annual Pasta for CASA event took place Friday night.
CASA advocates for abused or neglected children.
The event ran from 4 PM to 7 PM at Waite Toyota on outer Washington Street in the Town of Watertown.
It looked different this year: the pasta was served drive thru style as a coronavirus precaution.
“We were so worried that we weren’t going to be able to do it this way, but we all came together. Our amazing advocates had countless meetings to try to figure out how we would make this work, and now we are pulling it off and it feels really good with all their hard work to make this happen for everybody,” said Natasha Delaney, program coordinator at CASA of Jefferson County.
Waite Toyota kicked off the fundraising with a $5,000 donation.
CASA is still looking to raise another $7,000 this year.
A silent auction and other fund raising efforts are being held virtually until November 15th.
