Trailways bus station moves outside Watertown city limits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Trailways buses are picking up Watertown travelers at a stop just outside the city.
The new station is inside Seaway Plaza on Route 11 in the town of Pamelia.
That’s around two miles north of its former State Street location.
While the new stop is outside of Watertown, there is a CitiBus that runs to it on the northside loop route.
City planner Geoffrey Urda says the change of location could inconvenience some who lived close to the State Street stop, but others might not be affected.
“If you lived within walking distance of the previous location, I could see that inconvenience,” Urda said. “If you didn’t live within walking distance, I think it’s largely a wash, because you would’ve either have been driving or taking the bus to get to Trailways anyway.”
Urda does say the city has a long-term goal of creating a large transportation hub, .but believes the city would want it inside its boundaries.
