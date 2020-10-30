Tri-county region reports 15 new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
There were 8 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday.
Two people are hospitalized; 28 people are in mandatory isolation and 362 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 336 positive cases and performed 27,053 tests.
The county says 305 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County reported 6 new cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 404.
Officials said 39 cases are active and 6 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 361 cases have been released from isolation.
As of Thursday, 86,319 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county. Friday’s testing numbers were not available.
Lewis County announced 1 new case.
The county has had a total of 147 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 57 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
Four people are hospitalized, 55 are under isolation and 769 others are under quarantine.
To date, 92 people have recovered in the county.
