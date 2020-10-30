Woman accused of damaging Carthage High School athletic field

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 32 year old Black River woman faces charges for allegedly damaging the Carthage High School athletic field and threatening someone with a pipe.
State police arrested Takaria Jackson on Thursday on counts of criminal mischief and menacing.
Jackson is accused of damaging the Carthage High School athletic field and a lawn on Rock Lane with her vehicle.
Police also allege she threatened a male with a pipe after he confronted her about damaging his neighbors' lawn.
Jackson issued a ticket to appear in Champion Town Court on November 12.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.