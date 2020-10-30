90-year-old bowler still tearing up the lanes

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 90-year-old is tearing up the lanes in Lowville.
“The whole secret to growing old is to stay busy,” Pat Call said.
That’s what Pat and others do every Wednesday at Lewis Lanes, bowling in the Lowville Seniors League and keeping themselves busy during the pandemic.
Last week, 90-year-old Pat did something most people half her age have never done: roll a 207 game.
“I was flabbergasted,” she said. “I haven’t gotten a 200 game in I don’t know when.”
What made her 207 game even more special is it happened on lanes she’s had a long history on.
In the 1960s Pat was a part owner of Lewis Lanes with her first husband and a couple other people.
“Oh, it felt good!” she said. “My first game was so good, but then my second game – pppft -- it went to pot. I just couldn’t pick up the spares but then my third game I come back and I got a pretty good game, 170-something, so I’m hoping today I can do better.”
As for bowling in the Wednesday league, Pat, like all the others, enjoys being among friends as much, if not more than, the game itself.
“Oh, I just love everybody,” she said. “I enjoy everybody and everybody knows me, so they’ll say hi to me and I say hi to them and it’s just great.”
Pat received a surprise on Wednesday while she was bowling. She was presented a patch by Lowville USBC president Rhonda Brown recognizing her 200 game.
Here’s to many more, Pat!
