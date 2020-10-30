YMCA’s Turkey-Rock Run is two events in one

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is combining its Turkey Day Run and the Shamrock Run it had to cancel at the beginning of the pandemic.
Michelle Graham says the Y is calling it the Turkey-Rock Run and it will be virtual this time around. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The 5K course is laid out and people can run or walk it from November 25-29.
Packets can be picked up at the Fairgrounds Y.
You can register at watertownymca.com and you can call 315-782-3100 with questions.
