Governor Cuomo ends state quarantine list, New York shifts to a testing policy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is doing away with the Travel Quarantine List.
Instead, Cuomo says the state will shift to a testing policy that applies to all out-of-state visitors.
Rather than having travelers from states with high infection rates quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, anyone traveling into New York will be tested within their first three days here.
For travelers who were in another state for more than 24 hours:
- Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from that state.
- The traveler must, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days.
- On day 4 of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain seek another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine early upon receipt of the second negative diagnostic test.
If a traveler does not want to get tested, they will quarantine for two weeks instead.
Cuomo says the caveat is New Yorkers who travel outside of the state for less than 24 hours must also take a test within 4 days of their arrival. Those travelers:
- Do not need a test prior to their departure from the other state, and does not need to quarantine upon arrival in New York State.
- However, the traveler must fill out the traveler information form upon entry into New York State, and take a COVID diagnostic test 4 days after their arrival in New York.
The testing policy does not apply to bordering states including Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as many of those state’s residents travel to New York for employment.
