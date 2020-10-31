Halloween festivities around the north country

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Halloween had to be celebrated a little differently this year, but that didn’t stop the north country from participating in the festivities.
It was a spook-tacular day in Sackets Harbor.
Businesses downtown wanted kids to have some safe Halloween fun, so they banded together for a spooky scavenger hunt!
As kids made their way through the village in costume, they could get candy and craft pieces from different businesses.
Once they hit all the businesses the craft pieces could all come together for a fun Halloween night activity.
“Its been so self isolating for everyone so its nice that we figured out a way to bring our village together and the community together for some fun. Smiles, laughs, just some joy,” said Tracey Blair, an employee at Calla Lillies.
Parents who were out with their kids say it means a lot that the community was able to give the children a safe and fun experience.
The Halloween fun continued at Chaumont Fire Department’s trunk or treat event.
Participants picked time slots online to maintain social distancing while walking around to different Halloween themed cars for some goodies. All of the kids showed off their best Halloween looks as they got their treats.
A number of older kids and teenagers helped to give out candy, saying they were happy to make the holiday memorable for younger kids.
“I like that they can experience what we did when we were little instead of just having to sit at home and not get those experiences you have when you are little that you are going to remember forever,” said Madelyn Countryman.
“I think that it is good that they are doing this. So all of the littler kids who don’t really know, that they get to still come around and do the trick or treating,” said Bethany Wright.
The fire department was also collecting monetary donations as well as cans, bottles and non perishables that will all be donated to the Lyme central School and Lyme food bank.
Finally, Friday was the last night for a haunted trail on Fort Drum which brought out plenty of adults for a scare.
