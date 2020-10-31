WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Katherine M. “Kay” McGraw, 93, of Watertown passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Her family would like to extend their thanks to her caregivers at Ives Hill, The Lodge, Samaritan Summit Village and hospital, and Hospice.
Kay was born in Watertown on October 15, 1927, daughter of Harold J. and J. Agnes Calnon McGraw and she was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. She retired from NY Telephone, currently Verizon, at the Business Office Supervisor after 37 years of service to the company.
She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was a member of the Watertown Golf Club, Jefferson County Historical Society, Telephone Pioneers of America, Sacred Heart Foundation, and the auxiliary of the Precious Blood Monastery. Kay enjoyed golfing and playing bridge.
She is survived by her 2 nieces and 1 nephew, Maureen Williams, John McGraw, and Susan Hasselbalch, all of Dexter; numerous great nieces and nephews, and 4 great great nephews; and several cousins. Along with her parents, Kay was predeceased by her 2 brothers and their wives, Francis H. and Marion McGraw and Joseph and Vera McCann.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church with Fr. Donald Robinson, presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to both. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Kay’s name may be made to either the Precious Blood Monastery, 400 Pratt St. or Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.
