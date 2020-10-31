Katherine M. “Kay” McGraw, 93, of Watertown

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, at 10 AM at Holy Family Church with Fr. Donald Robinson, presiding followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to both. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Kay’s name may be made to either the Precious Blood Monastery, 400 Pratt St. or Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.