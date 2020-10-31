Mary Jane Miller, 90, formerly of Potsdam

She was born on September 10, 1930 in the Town of DeKalb, to the late Robert James and Pauline Edith Millar Miller. Mary Jane had a beauty shop in Rensselaer Falls, and after that, she opened her shop, Mary Jane’s Beauty Shop in Ogdensburg. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Rensselaer Falls, and the Debra Drive Senior Citizen’s Club.