Milton H. Lawton, 73, of Lowville

Milton was born on September 29, 1947 at the Theresa Hospital in Theresa the son of Gladys Mae Lawton. He graduated from Carthage High School and served in the U.S. Army from December of 1969 to December 1974 with a tour of duty in Vietnam in Army Co. B 1st Bat. 14th Inf. Milt received Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Medal. He retired from Ft. Drum. While he was in Hawaii, Milt met his long time companion Meketa Rodgers, who predeceased him. He was married to Kathleen Branagan and their marriage ended in divorce.