Milton H. Lawton, 73, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Milton H. Lawton, 73, died early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020 at Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Milton was born on September 29, 1947 at the Theresa Hospital in Theresa the son of Gladys Mae Lawton. He graduated from Carthage High School and served in the U.S. Army from December of 1969 to December 1974 with a tour of duty in Vietnam in Army Co. B 1st Bat. 14th Inf. Milt received Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Medal. He retired from Ft. Drum. While he was in Hawaii, Milt met his long time companion Meketa Rodgers, who predeceased him. He was married to Kathleen Branagan and their marriage ended in divorce.
He is survived by his mother Gladys Pallagino of Black River; his sister, Christine Filiatrault of Deferiet; his brothers, Marshall Eliot of North Carolina and John Paradis of Ohio; friends, Peter H. McLane and Jackie Houck; Kenny and Elaine Morrison; and their son, Jerad Morrison care giver and close friend, who helped Milt stay in his home.
He was past Commander of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 VFW, from 2009-2012, and All State Team Commander from 2009-2012, and member of Lowville American Legion Post #162.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Black River Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Milt’s name may be made to: V.F.W. Post 6912, 7744 West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences can be made at www.sundquistfh.com
