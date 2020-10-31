Pauline A. “Polly” Jobson, 77, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pauline A. “Polly” Jobson, 77, of Ford Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on January 31, 1943 in Depauville, NY, she was a daughter of Garnet A. and Catherine A. Lawler Strader and a 1961 graduate of LaFargeville Central School.
Polly married Gene F. Jobson on May 18, 1962. He passed away October 20, 1998.
She began working at LaFargeville Central School in the 1970′s, working in the cafeteria, the library, in school suspension monitor and cheerleader advisor, retiring in 2011. After retiring, she worked summers for Gal’s Place, Alexandria Bay, NY, and with her granddaughter at Bottoms Up Tanning Salon, LaFargeville, NY.
Polly was a member of the LaFargeville Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and a board member for TIERS, Clayton, NY. She was also advisor for LaFargeville Cheerleaders.
She enjoyed vacations, attending her grandchildren’s sporting functions, spending times with family and friends.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Cole; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Morrow; grandchildren, Nichole Jobson (Chad Frost), Danielle Jobson, Kendra Bresett (Chris), and Garrett Cole (Kayla Cook); six great-grandchildren; a brother, William Strader; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kay Barton, Anna and Floyd, Jr., Cuthbertson, Susan and Peter Vaadi, all of LaFargeville, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, husband Gene and a son, Craig Jobson passed away previously.
Graveside services will be 1:30 pm, Monday, November 2, 2020 in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY, with Pastor Norma Gee, officiating.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.