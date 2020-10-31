Robert J. Dumas Jr., 48, of Massena

Robert was born in Ogdensburg on June 10, 1972, the son of Robert and Mary (Hall) Dumas. He attended school in Massena and later joined the Marines where he was medically discharged. Robert worked at Wendy’s at the St. Lawrence Centre for many years and later at the St. Regis Nursing Home as an Aid as well as in the Maintenance Department. Most recently he was employed at Walmart as a Production Associate. Robert had a passion for cars since a young age and enjoyed working on them throughout the years. He had an amazing sense of humor, which he keep until the end and was a Proud American and never said no to a cup of coffee.