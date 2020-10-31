MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert J. Dumas Jr., 48, of Massena, passed away on Friday October, 30, 2020 at Canton Potsdam Hospital after a battle with cancer. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington at a later date. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Robert was born in Ogdensburg on June 10, 1972, the son of Robert and Mary (Hall) Dumas. He attended school in Massena and later joined the Marines where he was medically discharged. Robert worked at Wendy’s at the St. Lawrence Centre for many years and later at the St. Regis Nursing Home as an Aid as well as in the Maintenance Department. Most recently he was employed at Walmart as a Production Associate. Robert had a passion for cars since a young age and enjoyed working on them throughout the years. He had an amazing sense of humor, which he keep until the end and was a Proud American and never said no to a cup of coffee.
Robert is survived by his father, Robert Sr. of Massena; three siblings, David and wife Kelly Hall of NC, Rebecca Brewer and companion Wayne Reome of Westville and Theresa Dumas of Massena as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary in 2017 and a brother in infancy.
Memorial contributions in Roberts memory many be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.