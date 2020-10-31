Ruth Jayne Lucas, 95, of Barnes Corners and Rodman

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Our Mom, Ruth Jayne Lucas, 95, a long time resident of Barnes Corners and more recently of Rodman, went on to be with her loved ones who passed before her on October 30, 2020. She had been under the loving care of her family at the home she shared with her daughter Joanne in Rodman and most recently Hospice of Jefferson County. Calling hours will be Friday November 6th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams. A graveside service will be in the Barnes Corners Cemetery at 11:00 am Saturday November 7, 2020.