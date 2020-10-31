Ruth Jayne Lucas, 95, of Barnes Corners and Rodman

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Our Mom, Ruth Jayne Lucas, 95, a long time resident of Barnes Corners and more recently of Rodman, went on to be with her loved ones who passed before her on October 30, 2020. She had been under the loving care of her family at the home she shared with her daughter Joanne in Rodman and most recently Hospice of Jefferson County. Calling hours will be Friday November 6th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams. A graveside service will be in the Barnes Corners Cemetery at 11:00 am Saturday November 7, 2020.
Please adhere to the necessary COVID guidelines and restrictions when attending either.
Mom was born August 14, 1925 in Tremaines Corners, NY, daughter of Jay G. and Carrie (Spies) Turner. She was a 1941 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. She married Our Dad, Carlton S. Lucas on June 16, 1946 in the Barnes Corners Methodist Church. Mom and Dad lived in Barnes Corners all their married life. Dad died on December 21, 2003.
In 1947 she began her journey as our mom, a journey of which she was very proud. In 1960 Mom and Dad took over the Lucas Family Farm on Route 194 in Barnes Corners, where they farmed until the barn burned down in 1964.
In addition to raising ten children, she served as a 4-H leader, was a very active member in the Barnes Corners Methodist Church, and baked endless loaves of bread and countless dozens of cinnamon rolls. She retired In 1995 after working for 20 years as a waitress and cook at the Barnes Corners Hotel.
Her legacy lives on in the lives of her children, Linda R. and Bob Sharlow, Wellesley Island, Joanne R. Lucas, Rodman, Russell S. Lucas, Barnes Corners, Richard C. and Sue (Martini) Lucas, Barnes Corners, Randal O. and Teresa (Dwyer) Lucas, Adams Center, Lori J. and Don Vincent, Barnes Corners, Jeffrey A. and Brandy (Boshart) Lucas, Adams Center; twenty-four grandchildren, fifty-four great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, a brother Lynn Turner, Lafargeville; and many nieces and nephews; and many that called her Aunt Ruth or thought of her as their “second mom”.
Besides Dad, she is predeceased by her sons Rodney J. and Eric J. Lucas, her daughter Susan E. Bush, a grandson Steve Laprade, two brothers Gordon and Kent Turner, and her beloved sister Rhea Birchenough.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Barnes Corners Methodist Church, ℅ Barbara Deyear, 27004 Loomis Road, Lorraine, NY 13659 or the Barnes Corners Cemetery ℅ Joanne Lucas, 21226 County Route 69, Rodman, NY 13682 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601, or a charity of your choice.
