Saturday Sports: Familiar face takes over JCC Women’s Basketball

“You know, he always said practice is gonna be uncomfortable, it’s the games that are going to be comfortable so I took that the most. We’d go into practice and we would dread it, but the games would be fine, we wanted to play the games. So I think taking his- the way he ran practices, our offensive sets and all the- We had tons of different man sets, zone sets and I’m big on having different sets, quick hitters, things like that," said Luckie.