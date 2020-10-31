Saturday Sports: Familiar face takes over JCC Women’s Basketball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last week, Josh Woodward announced he was stepping down as JCC Women’s Basketball Coach after 9 seasons to take a new job.
On Thursday, the school announced an interim replacement for Woodward, a familiar face to the program and a north country native.
Ogdensburg Free Academy product Riley Luckie was a 2 year starter at Jefferson Community College and then went on to finish her college career at SUNY Potsdam.
Now Luckie is back at her alma mater running the Lady Cannoneers program.
“It means so much. I’m just so grateful that Mr. Wiley and Coach Woodward again thought of me to do this. It just shows maybe like I had an impact here and hopefully I can have the same impact with my girls that I have now," said Luckie.
Luckie served as an assistant coach under Woodward last season and says she learned a great deal from her former head coach about running a college program. Things she says she plans to implement.
“You know, he always said practice is gonna be uncomfortable, it’s the games that are going to be comfortable so I took that the most. We’d go into practice and we would dread it, but the games would be fine, we wanted to play the games. So I think taking his- the way he ran practices, our offensive sets and all the- We had tons of different man sets, zone sets and I’m big on having different sets, quick hitters, things like that," said Luckie.
Luckie just turned 24 and to get a chance to run your own college program at such a young age is rare and one Luckie says she couldn’t pass up and didn’t think would come along so soon.
“No, I didn’t, and I was lucky enough to be Coach Woodward’s assistant coach last year. So, I kinda got to see the game from the sideline because I played for 4 years and you know, I was gonna try and be an assistant coach at Potsdam but then this opportunity came up so I couldn’t pass it up," said Luckie.
While Woodward’s departure was a surprise to the players, they are happy to have a familiar face leading the program.
“Well she always, not brags, but lets us know that she was the best 3 point shooter that JCC has ever had and she proves it to us every day. We’re really excited to have her and she knows her stuff and we just have to put our trust into her and she can lead us," said sophomore point guard Bailey Zicari.
“Coach Luckie, she’s very good at what she does, very good teacher and we’re really excited to have her taking on our program," said sophomore guard Izzy Soluri.
Look for the Lady Cannoneers to have continued success under Riley Luckie.
There was a battle for first place in NAC Boys Cross Country as Malone at Norwood-Norfolk.
The Flyers eeked out a slim 27-29 victory, capturing six of the top ten positions.
The Flyers' Owen Haas took the top spot in a time of 18:16.
Malone took the next three places with Tye Royal just six seconds off the pace.
Dylan Perry was third at 18:33, Watson Chodat clocked in at 18:42.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Dominick Fiacco finished at 18:53 to round out the top five.
First place on the line in NAC Girls Cross Country, also Malone at Norwood-Norfolk.
The Flyers captured six of the top seven places to down Malone 16-46.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen claimed first place at 19:20, more than a minute-and-a-half ahead of second-place teammate Sharon Colbert.
Rachel Hewey was third at 21:52, Lauren Sweet timed at 23:22.
And Rounding out the top five was Malone’s Bethany Poirer at 23:43.
On Tuesday, the Frontier League announced that the 4 Frontier League schools from Lewis county that decided to play an abbreviated fall sports season were cancelling the rest of their schedule due to a spike in COVID cases in Lewis county that forced Beaver River to move to remote learning.
While tennis has completed 8 of their 10 matches on the schedule, boys and girls soccer only managed to get in 5 of their 8 games and girls swimming only had one meet take place.
Because of that, the schools can petition the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to play in the fall 2 season this spring...a scenario Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas addressed in September during a Zoom press conference.
“If the fall season were to play 8 or 9 weeks and then was interrupted, that would probably constitute a season. If the fall season started on September 21st and was forced to conclude or was suspended in early October I think the discretion of the officers would be is to take those low and moderate risk sports and then add them to football and volleyball in the spring," said Dr. Robert Zayas, Executive Director of the NYSPHSAA.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys NAC Soccer
- Parishville Hopkinton 7, Chateaugay 0
- Madrid Waddington 4, Brushton Moira 3
- Colton Pierrepont 3, St. Lawrence C. 0
- Canton 5, Massena 0
Girls NAC Soccer
- Chateaugay 4, Parishville Hopkinton 0
- Colton Pierrepont 3, St. Lawrence C. 1
- Brushton Moira 1, Madrid Waddington 0
- St. Regis Falls 1, Tupper Lake 0
- O.F.A. 1, Salmon River 0
- Massena 3, Canton 2
- Lisbon 1, Morristown 0
Boys NAC Cross Country
- Norwood Norfolk 27, Malone 29
- Tupper Lake 15, O.F.A. 50
- Potsdam 27, Salmon River 30
- Canton 15, Massena 50
Girls NAC Cross Country
- Norwood Norfolk 16, Malone 46
- O.F.A. 15, Tupper Lake 50
- Salmon River 27, Potsdam 28
- Canton 15, Massena 50
