Tedra Cobb makes her final push to get people to vote

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - With only 3 days left until Election Day, Democratic Congressional Candidate Tedra Cobb was making her final push with a rally Saturday morning.
Even in temperatures below 30 degrees, Tedra Cobb supporters came out to listen to her speak Saturday morning.
In unique fashion, Cobb used a radio system to allow listeners to stay socially distant in their cars.
“Honk if you think Washington is working really great right now? A-ha silence. Silence, which is a lot like my opponent. Now I want you to honk if you think we need to make a change in Washington?” said Cobb.
Cobb spoke about topics like healthcare, the military and retirement.
However, her main talking point throughout was why her opponent, Elise Stefanik, is not fit to serve another term.
“Instead of outreach and action by Elise Stefanik and Donald Trump, they have done nothing,” said Cobb.
The big emphasis was early voting, as they encouraged people to get out and vote this weekend. Cobb emphasized she will fight for people in the north country in Washington if she were elected.
“I want people to know that I will fight for them. I know what it is like to live in the north country. And I have worked in this community to help other families like my own and make their lives. That is what i am going to do in Washington. I will always put people here first,” said Cobb.
Cobb says she is feeling great about her chances and is excited for election night on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik started her final weekend of campaigning in Saratoga.
Stefanik was a part of the Saratoga GOP Get Out and Vote Rally.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.