Wind, rain, and snow for Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heading overnight, temperatures and winds will start to increase out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, along with more cloud cover.
While we start out dry on Sunday, rain will start to build in by noon ahead of a cold front that will pass through by 5 PM. Once the cold front moves through, tempatures will drop quickly and rain showers will start to transition into snow showers. By 9 PM Sunday night, a band of lake effect snow will set up over the Tug Hill. Snow accumulation for the Tug Hill will be anywhere between two and five inches. Lower elevations might see a dusting of an inch or two.
Lake effect snow showers will push into Central New York during the day Monday. Another cold front will move through, which will push the lake effect snow back over the Tug Hill. Additional snow accumulation of three to six inches is expected Monday night and Tuesday. There will also be a wave of mositure moving through the north country Tuesday, which could bring some light snow accumulation for lower elevations.
Winds will also be an issue from Saturday night until early Tuesday morning. Winds will be gusting anywhere from 30 to 45 mph during this time. While the National Weather Service has yet to issue any winter weather advisories or wind advisories, this will likely change Sunday morning.
Snow showers and cold tempatures won’t last past Tuesday night. Highs the rest of the week will be anywhere from 50 to 60 degrees.
