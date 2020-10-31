Wind, rain, and snow for Sunday

While we start out dry on Sunday, rain will start to build in by noon ahead of a cold front that will pass through by 5 PM. Once the cold front moves through, tempatures will drop quickly and rain showers will start to transition into snow showers. By 9 PM Sunday night, a band of lake effect snow will set up over the Tug Hill. Snow accumulation for the Tug Hill will be anywhere between two and five inches. Lower elevations might see a dusting of an inch or two.