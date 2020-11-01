Alice R. Perry, 96, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice R. Perry, 96, of Grinnell Ave., peacefully passed away at home on November 1, 2020 with her loving family by her side. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Those who cannot attend are welcome to live stream the service through the Massena Catholic Community Facebook Page.
Alice was born on June 10, 1924 in Massena, New York, the daughter of Henry and Eva (Belile) Legault. She attended school in Massena. She the started working at Alcoa in the planning department and later worked at Warner Bros. garment Factory as a seamstress. Alice married Donald Perry on July 3, 1948. He later predeceased her in January of 1994. While her children were young, Alice stayed home to raise them and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing as well as tending to her garden.
Alice is survived by three children, Mary Ann Perry of Massena, Dr. Lawrence and wife Christine Perry of Asheboro, NC and Susan and husband William Smith of Massena; five grandchildren, Jacob Perry, Andrew Fregoe, Alison Donohue, April McGonigal and Arielle Fregoe; seven great-grandchildren, Emilie, Lillian and Madeline Fregoe, Grayson and Cade Donohue, Juniper and Ellis Perry; four sisters, Joan Carvel of Massena, Rita Hewitt of Rochester, Lucile Perkins of VA and Elizabeth and husband Tony Fabrizio of The Villages, FL as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Fleurette Vincent, Gertrude Morell, Jeanine Hunter and Cecile Legault.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to the Trinity Endowment Fund. Arrangement are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be made to www.PhillipsMemorial.com
