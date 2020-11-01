Alice R. Perry, 96, of Massena

Alice was born on June 10, 1924 in Massena, New York, the daughter of Henry and Eva (Belile) Legault. She attended school in Massena. She the started working at Alcoa in the planning department and later worked at Warner Bros. garment Factory as a seamstress. Alice married Donald Perry on July 3, 1948. He later predeceased her in January of 1994. While her children were young, Alice stayed home to raise them and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing as well as tending to her garden.