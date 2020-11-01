Buckle up! New seatbelt law in effect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Buckle up, New York’s new seatbelt law kicked in on Sunday.
All passengers are now required to wear a seatbelt, even in the backseat.
Previously, people 16 and older did not have to wear a seatbelt in the backseat, but police officers say the new law will make the roads safer for everyone.
“Studies have shown less injury if back seat passengers are seat belted and a crash occurs and less likelihood that a backseat passenger will end up in the front seat if they have a seatbelt on," said Shane Ryan of the Watertown Police Department.
The law says that it’s up to the driver to make sure everyone in the car is buckled. But if you are 16 or older, you can be ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.
“So, the older teenagers can also be ticketed which would affect their driver’s licenses also," said Ryan.
On Sunday, people who stopped to get gas in Watertown say they were happy with the new law and that it should have been passed a long time ago.
“I think I heard about it a few days ago, and I think it’s a good thing," said Antonio Bell.
“I think it’s good. I’m glad they passed such a law, they should have passed it a long time ago and it may have saved a lot of deaths today," said Flora Corey.
New York was the first state to pass a mandatory seatbelt law back in 1984. Now, they are one of 30 states to require seatbelts for every passenger in the car.
