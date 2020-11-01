Dean H. Witherell, 61, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dean H. Witherell, age 61, passed away on October 31, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and his family.
Dean was born on March 22, 1959 in Gouverneur, NY to Donald E. and Phyllis E. (Bowman) Witherell. He attended Gouverneur Central School. Dean helped his father in the family business, with running Witherell’s Salvage Yard.
Dean was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed anything to do with cars and trucks.
Surviving is his mother, Phyllis; two sons, Dean Witherell II and Ashley Plantz and Daniel and Jaine Witherell; three daughters, Deanna and Danny Trombley, Melissa Witherell and Kimberly Witherell; a brother, David and Stephanie Witherell; a sister, Donna and Bill Chambers and seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Dean is predeceased by his father, Donald.
In keeping with Dean’s wishes, his services will be private for the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Dean’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
