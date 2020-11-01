SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diane J. Lillie, 59, of Sackets Harbor, died unexpectedly on Wednesday October 28, 2020 in the emergency room at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. A memorial service will be at 6:00 pm November 4th at the Piddock Funeral Home in Adams. Burial will be private at a later time in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Diane was born April 2, 1961 in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Snyder) Lillie. She attended Union Academy of Belleville School, Belleville, NY.
Diane married Terry Lillie which later ended in separation.
She is survived by her mother Margaret Rogers, a son and daughter in law Steven and Shauna Lillie; a daughter and son in law Rachel and Justin Barnett; her grandchildren Katelin Lillie, Kyle Whiting, Madison Lillie, Laighanna Barnett and Kayson Barnett; two brothers Edward Rogers and Ronald (Ann) Rogers; one sister Debbie (Leo) Scanlon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her son Kirk Lillie and her father Edward Rogers.
Diane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, watching birds and other wildlife, watching Western shows and movies and she especially loved doing crafts.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.