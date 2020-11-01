SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diane J. Lillie, 59, of Sackets Harbor, died unexpectedly on Wednesday October 28, 2020 in the emergency room at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. A memorial service will be at 6:00 pm November 4th at the Piddock Funeral Home in Adams. Burial will be private at a later time in the Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY. There are no calling hours.