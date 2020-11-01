Lewis County Democratic Elections Commissioner charged with DWI

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Democratic Elections Commissioner has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli confirms that Commissioner Lindsey Burriss was charged with a DWI early Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies reported Burris’s blood alcohol level to be 0.12.
The sheriff’s office says Burriss was pulled over at around midnight after they observed her driving with one headlight out.
She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
7 News has reached out to Burris, we haven’t heard back.
