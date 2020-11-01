Lewis County has two new COVID-19 cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 154.
The number of residents under quarantine has decreased since Saturday, going from 658 to 559.
The number of residents under isolation has also fallen from 52 to 47.
57 cases are associated with the religious gathering in the Town of New Bremen on October 11th.
There are 7 test results pending.
4 people are reported to be hospitalized.
