CICERO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret Jane Morgia, 83, formerly of Watertown passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at The Cottages at Garden Grove, Cicero.
Jane was born in Chaumont on January 31, 1937, daughter of Roy J. and Dorothy E. Seymour Goodfriend and she was a graduate of Brownville High School. On October 12, 1957 she married John A. Morgia at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Francour officiating. Mr. Morgia passed on September 23, 2010.
Jane had worked for the National Bank of NNY and BOCES. She retired from the Watertown City School District as a secretary in 1997. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and volunteered at the Precious Blood Monastery and the Board of Elections. She enjoyed playing tennis at the Racquet Club, exercising, tap dancing, shopping, and was a skilled seamstress.
Jane is survived by her three children and their spouses, Jane Marie and Stephen Kimmick, Watertown, Jacqueline A. and Cary L. Derrigo, Watertown, and John E. and Shelby L. Morgia, Black River; three grandchildren, Heather and Greg Kolb, Amanda and David Martin, and Bailey Wilkinson; brother Roy Goodfriend, Rochester; sister Martha Munson, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother John E. Goodfriend.
Private family calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church on Wednesday, November 4, at 10 AM followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for admittance to all services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Precious Blood Monastery in Jane’s memory would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
