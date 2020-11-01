Potential COVID-19 Exposure Reported in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is notifying people of a potential COVID-19 exposure in the southern portion of Akwesasne.
The case involves an individual who self-disclosed his test results during a live feed on Sunday, November 1, 2020 on Facebook.
Officials say if you were at the individual’s place of business located on Route 37 between Truck Stop #9 and Brass Horse Pizzeria between Sunday, October 25th to Friday, October 30th, you may have been exposed.
Those that may have been exposed are asked to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.
Those exhibiting symptoms can call the Tribe’s Health Services to arrange a rapid test at (518) 358-3141.
You can also schedule testing by calling the Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at (518) 521-3322.
A drive-thru COVID-19 test collection clinic is also being conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the former-IGA Building on November 3rd, November 10th and November 17th.
With the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing in and around Akwesasne, the Tribe’s EOC is urging everyone to please follow protective measures: Wear a mask, Social distance, Wash your hands often, and do not travel outside of the travel radius or to exclusion areas.
You can also contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at (518) 358-3141 or the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at (518) 320-0019 for more information about COVID-19 testing.
