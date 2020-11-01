Rain turns to snow tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southern St Lawrence County from 3 AM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday. Snow accumulation between Sunday evening and Monday morning is expected to be a dusting to 3 inches, mainly in the southern portion of the County (South of RT 11). Additional snow accumulation is expected Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning of 2 to 6 inches in the southern portion on the County (South of RT 11). By Tuesday morning snowfall totals in Southern portions of St Lawrence County will be between 4 and 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Areas North of RT 11 can still expect to see snow but will see little to no accumulation.