Rain turns to snow tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Colder air is moving in tonight and lake effect snow will start to target the Tug Hill.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis Counties from 7 PM Sunday until 10 AM Monday. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches is expected mainly on the Tug Hill with little to no accumulation in the lower elevations. Winds during this time will also be coming out of the West at 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH this could cause an issue with blowing snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Southern St Lawrence County from 3 AM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday. Snow accumulation between Sunday evening and Monday morning is expected to be a dusting to 3 inches, mainly in the southern portion of the County (South of RT 11). Additional snow accumulation is expected Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning of 2 to 6 inches in the southern portion on the County (South of RT 11). By Tuesday morning snowfall totals in Southern portions of St Lawrence County will be between 4 and 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Areas North of RT 11 can still expect to see snow but will see little to no accumulation.
During the day Monday, lake effect snow will shift south into Central New York before another cold front pushes through. After this secondary front moves through, lake effect snow will shift back North and focus mainly on the Tug Hill Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. Because of this, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis Counties from 4 PM Monday until 10 AM Tuesday. Snow accumulation of 4 to 12 inches is expected during this time, mainly on the Tug Hill with lower amounts in the lower elevations. The National Weather Service in Buffalo will likely upgrade this Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning late Sunday or early Monday morning.
Winds will become stronger Monday afternoon after the secondary cold front moves through. Winds will increase out of the W from 20 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for Jefferson County from Monday evening until Tuesday morning. This watch will likely be upgraded to a Lakeshore Flood Warning by Monday morning. At this time a wind advisory has not been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, or St Lawrence Counties, this will could change by Monday afternoon.
The snow will not last long as temperatures will warm back up into the 50s Wednesday and eventually the 60s to end the week with drier conditons.
