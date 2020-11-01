Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves putting together 2020-21 roster

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the season is at a standstill, the Watertown Wolves are still busy making moves putting together a roster for the 2020-21 season.
One of the weak links for the team last season was between the pipes, but Coach Brent Clarke has been busy solidifying that position.
“We just solidified I think some of the best goaltending. Gonna be in the league and you know with some young kids coming in. You know, they’re hungry, they were signed in the SPHL and unfortunately their team went dormant. A goalie like Bailey McBurney that was an NCAA UMass Boston, sorry. We have another kid out of Montreal, his name is Thierry Messemer. We picked up another goaltender, Anthony Puppolo. So, we’re gonna have no shortage of backstoppers back there to get us through," said Coach Brent Clarke.
Scoring won’t be a problem for the team this season since the Wolves already boast one of the strongest roster of forwards in the league. Clarke says that position continues to get stronger and deeper for the team.
“You know, we thought we were great on forwards but we keep getting better, we keep getting players sent to us that just played Division 3 Hockey and higher and guys that were meant to be in the SPHL or ECHL next year, but those leagues are- There’s no spots," said Clarke.
And the roster could get even deeper and more talented when the Wolves hold their annual tryout camp November 18th to the 20th at the Alex T Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena, a place where Clarke says you can find some talented players that may have slipped through the cracks.
“You know, I always like to bring in a few guys out of that camp and give them an opportunity, whether they played before or they haven’t and they have that fire that they could, or you know, recently we’ve had a few military guys reach out. ‘Hey, we’re working up in Fort Drum, you know, can we come in and try out?’ ‘Of course, get out here.’ You never know when there’s an injury, you’re close by, I’ve seen you," said Clarke.
A few Wolves players are already in town for the season and have been working out at the Fairgrounds, something that has Clarke and team owner Andreas Johansson excited, bringing them one step closer to the start of the season.
“Yeah, I mean it was tougher before they got here. It was just like, when are they gonna get here, you know?” said Clarke.
“We have guys back in practice now, we have 5-6 different players and more are coming back all the time to skate once a day, go to the gym and start to prepare themselves," said Johansson.
The roster currently stands at around 40 players and will be cut down to 20-25 players before the start of the season.
