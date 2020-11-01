Trump caravan parades through Watertown Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you saw some extra traffic near Public Square in Watertown Sunday afternoon, that was the Trump Caravan making its way through Watertown.
Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in the Northland Plaza parking lot for the caravan. They made their way through Watertown and finished in Adams. Just two days away from the election, participants of the caravan told us why they want four more years of Trump in office.
“I have two young kids, so this election means a lot to me because I think freedom is riding on this election, and I want my kids to grow up in a country that I love and believe that the best choice is Donald Trump," said Joni Bates.
“Trump’s our president and I like what he’s done in office and I would like to see for more years of what he has accomplished," said Taylor Carpenter.
