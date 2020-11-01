Winter weather expected for parts of the north county, advisories issued

During the day Monday, lake effect snow will shift south into Central New York before another cold front pushes through. After this secondary front moves through, lake effect snow will shift back North and focus mainly on the Tug Hill Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. Because of this, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis Counties from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches is expected during this time, mainly on the Tug Hill with lower amounts in the lower elevations. The National Weather Service in Buffalo will likely upgrade this Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning late Sunday or early Monday morning.