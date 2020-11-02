Alfreda M. Hull, 94, of Adams Center

Early in her career she spent about ten years as a part-time private duty nurse for the family of State Senator Henry Wise. Nursing was Alfreda’s passion, and calling in life, and anyone that ever encountered her would know that within minutes of meeting her. She continued to care for many of her retired neighbors and fellow church members in Daytona Beach, Florida for years after she retired there in 1993. Her commitment to the people she cared for, whether at work or out in the community as a volunteer and concerned neighbor, was recognized in 1987 as the Northern New York Community Foundation awarded her with their inaugural Humanitarian of the Year award.