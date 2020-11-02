Audrey M. Venier, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Audrey M. Venier, 90, a longtime resident of County Route 37, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness.
Audrey was born on November 1, 1930 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude (Bonneville) Smith. She fondly remembered living in one of the “lost villages” of Moulinette, Ontario with grandparents until age 6. She attended schools in Cornwall, before moving to the United States where she proudly achieved her GED and graduated from Massena School of Business. She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, Frank E. Seguin in 1972. She later found love again and married Albert C. Venier on June 26, 1982 at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. George Easter, officiating. Albert predeceased her on August 25, 2010.
After her first marriage and birth of her children, Audrey dedicated her life to raising her children. She later went to work at Metropolitan Oil until the late 70′s, when she became the Director of the Massena Chamber of Commerce, where she continued until her retirements. Audrey was a longtime member and supporter of St. John’s Episcopal Church and their St. Monica’s Guild. She was the founding member of the Raquette River Birthday Club, active with the Twin Rivers School PTA, Massena Home Bureau, a Cub Scout leader, and a Girl Scout Leader for the Developmentally challenged. Above all, Audrey cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.
Audrey is survived by her children, Wayne Seguin and his wife, Priscilla and Brenda Seguin and her wife, MaryEllen Casselman, all of Massena; her grandchildren, Amanda and Adam Soulia and Joshua Seguin and Katie Merrick; her great grandchildren, Jaxon, Jovie, Benjamin, and Kylie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Doreen Smith, Shirley Martin, Beverly Cardinal and Sondra Clothier.
Friends may call at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, when her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Massena. Services will be attendance controlled, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Massena Meals on Wheels or Massena Back the Pack Program.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
