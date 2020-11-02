Audrey M. Venier, 90, of Massena

After her first marriage and birth of her children, Audrey dedicated her life to raising her children. She later went to work at Metropolitan Oil until the late 70′s, when she became the Director of the Massena Chamber of Commerce, where she continued until her retirements. Audrey was a longtime member and supporter of St. John’s Episcopal Church and their St. Monica’s Guild. She was the founding member of the Raquette River Birthday Club, active with the Twin Rivers School PTA, Massena Home Bureau, a Cub Scout leader, and a Girl Scout Leader for the Developmentally challenged. Above all, Audrey cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.