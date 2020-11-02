Carol J. Donalis, 71, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol J. Donalis, 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 29, 2020.
Carol was born on April 24, 1949 in Potsdam, daughter of the late Clyde P. and Joyce (Shatraw) Flint.
She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School. On August 19, 1967, she married Stephen N. Donalis at the Congregational Church in Winthrop with Rev. Russell Lee officiating. Stephen passed away on February 2, 2001.
She was Ward Clerk at Canton Potsdam Hospital for 34 years, retiring in 2012. Carol enjoyed being with her family, baking, playing games and spending time at Joe Indian.
Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Wanita Donalis of Winthrop, step-son, Sandor “Shawn” and Tricia Donalis of Lawrenceville, two sisters, Cheryll Phippen of Hopkinton and Connie and Joseph Delisle of GA, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Jarred S. Donalis on May 12, 2013.
Visitation will be held at the Hammill Funeral Home on Thursday, from 12 pm until 2 pm. Private funeral services will be held for family only.
In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting a Memorial Fundraiser to honor Carol. If you wish to donate you may leave an online message for the family, which can be viewed by clicking on the Tribute Wall tab. You may also choose to remain anonymous. All donations will be directly deposited to Hammill Funeral Home. If you are unable to donate, please help ‘spread the word’ by sharing the tribute link with all your contacts on social media, email and or text. Carol’s family thanks you in advance.
