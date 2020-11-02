Carol J. Donalis, 71, of Winthrop

In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting a Memorial Fundraiser to honor Carol. If you wish to donate you may leave an online message for the family, which can be viewed by clicking on the Tribute Wall tab. You may also choose to remain anonymous. All donations will be directly deposited to Hammill Funeral Home. If you are unable to donate, please help ‘spread the word’ by sharing the tribute link with all your contacts on social media, email and or text. Carol’s family thanks you in advance.