Charlene A. Hazelton, 79, of Massena

Charlene once worked at Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union, Jefferson National Bank, and Key Bank. She also owned and operated the Lady Carriage Shop within Stan’s Men’s Shop for many years. In more recent years, she was a tax preparer at H&R Block in Massena. A devout Catholic, Charlene was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart. She was a longtime member of the Massena Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and TOPS. Charlene was instrumental in organizing and continuing the many Class of 1959 Reunions. She cherished her family, doing crafts and will be fondly remembered for her beautiful wreaths.