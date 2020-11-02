Charlene A. Hazelton, 79, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charlene A. Hazelton, 79, a longtime resident of Orchard Road unexpectedly passed away on Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Charlene was born on July 25, 1941 in Massena, the daughter of the late Lebro and Edith (DeRushia) Matteo. She attended Massena Central Schools, graduating in 1959. On August 8, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Duane T. Hazelton at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. John Pendergast officiating. Duane predeceased her on August 30, 2019.
Charlene once worked at Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union, Jefferson National Bank, and Key Bank. She also owned and operated the Lady Carriage Shop within Stan’s Men’s Shop for many years. In more recent years, she was a tax preparer at H&R Block in Massena. A devout Catholic, Charlene was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart. She was a longtime member of the Massena Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and TOPS. Charlene was instrumental in organizing and continuing the many Class of 1959 Reunions. She cherished her family, doing crafts and will be fondly remembered for her beautiful wreaths.
Charlene is survived by her children, Kelly and Ron Gordon of Massena; David Hazelton of Syracuse; and Shannon and Bill MacCuaig of Massena; her grandchildren, Lauren Gordon, Billy and Katie MacCuaig, and Will and Jack Hazelton; her niece and nephew, Karen Matteo Ashley and Steve Matteo.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was tragically predeceased by her son, D. Michael Hazelton on October 23, 1986 and her brother, Gerald “Butch” Matteo on August 12, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart on Friday 10:00 AM with Rev. Scott Belina, celebrating. Burial will follow at 11:30 at Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Mass will be attendance controlled, with social distancing and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers those wishing, may consider memorial contributions to the Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation, Massena Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, or sign a virtual guest book online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.