Democrats could cement wins & wield more clout with governor

Democrats could cement wins & wield more clout with governor
New York state Legislature (Source: MGN Online)
By Associated Press | November 2, 2020 at 6:43 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:43 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats aren’t in danger of losing their grip on Albany in Tuesday’s election, but it could bring subtle shifts in a political landscape where Gov. Andrew Cuomo often calls the shots.

Democrats could gain a veto-proof majority by winning just two more seats in the 63-seat Senate.

New York would join California, Hawaii, and Rhode Island as states where Democrats control the governor’s office and two-thirds of the seats in both legislative chambers.

A veto-proof majority could change the dynamics of a state government where the powerful governor hasn’t shied from using the threat of a veto to check lawmakers who drift too far from his policy priorities.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.