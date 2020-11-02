Democrats could cement wins & wield more clout with governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats aren’t in danger of losing their grip on Albany in Tuesday’s election, but it could bring subtle shifts in a political landscape where Gov. Andrew Cuomo often calls the shots.
Democrats could gain a veto-proof majority by winning just two more seats in the 63-seat Senate.
New York would join California, Hawaii, and Rhode Island as states where Democrats control the governor’s office and two-thirds of the seats in both legislative chambers.
A veto-proof majority could change the dynamics of a state government where the powerful governor hasn’t shied from using the threat of a veto to check lawmakers who drift too far from his policy priorities.
